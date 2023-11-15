Booters are high in spirits

The members of Bangladesh men's national football team are in great spirits while practicing at a local venue ahead of their match against Australia in the Preliminary Round 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Melbourne.The boys will play the Australia match on Thursday at 3:00 pm (BST). They reached the Australian city on a 20-hour flight at midnight on Sunday. They had their first-day practice session on Monday and second-day practice sessions on Tuesday.The presence of a good number of Bangladeshi fans at the practice venue boosted their morale ahead of the match.The practice sessions were held at the Yarraville Glory Football Club in Victoria where the boys were not alone as Bangladeshi residents came in good numbers to inspire them. Besides, the club that is providing the venue to the boys had ensured good hospitality for them.In a video footage, Bangladesh team manager Amer Khan said that the boys were in good spirits and he was optimistic that these boys got the chance to give a good fight against Australia.The manager said, "Our boys are enjoying their practice sessions here. It is a club venue and the club manager is very friendly. He wished us Goodluck for the match. The Bangladeshi fans came here to provide mental support to the boys and that thing really inspired them. The boys were trying to outplay each other in the practice. The fighting mentality I saw in them made me believe that they would do well against Australia in the match."Bangladesh footballers were aware that the Australian opponents were better than them in all the stats and still, they were having a belief to give a good fight against the stronger opponents.