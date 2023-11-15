Video
Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, 12:46 AM
Home Sports

Lata returns in Tigresses squad for South Africa tour

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces the 16-member squad for the upcoming Bangladesh Women's Tour to South Africa.

Senior all-rounder Lata Mondol made comeback, who was dropped from the squad during home series against Pakistan while former skipper and experienced all-rounder Salma Khatun was standby in previous series, is completely dropped. Disha Biswas also made comeback while Sanjida Akter Meghla and Nishita Akter Nishi, who were the parts in the Pakistan series, had been named as standbys.

The Tigresses will participate in a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against South Africa Women's. The ODI series is a part of the ICC Women's Championship.

The WT20i matches are slated for December 3, 6 and eight respectively as the WODIs will be held on December 16, 20 and 23.
 
SQUAD
Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Mst Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Sumaiya Akter, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas

Stand by: Most Sharmin Akter Supta, Mst Shanjida Akther Maghla,  Mst Fariha Islam Trisna, Nishita Akter Nishi.




« PreviousNext »

