People-to-people connectivity vital for bilateral trade: FBCCI

Connectivity between people-to-people among the regional countries is essential for bilateral trade as it plays a significant role in facilitating trade and commerce between nations.FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam made the remarks during a meeting with the visiting delegation from the Foreign Service Academy at FBCCI Icon in the capital's Motijheel on Monday.The Foreign Service Academy delegation, led by Rector Mashfee Binte Shams, took the visit as part of their 29th diplomatic training course for foreign affairs officers and a special program for diplomats from ASEAN member countries, said a press release.Mahbubul Alam said, "The ASEAN member countries are very close neighbors of Bangladesh with untapped potentials to grow our businesses,"He said the FBCCI aims at developing a prosperous and solvent Bangladesh where activities will multiply to foster vibrant business community, techno-savvy skilled workforce, environment-friendly green industrialization, increased participation of women in trade and business, and hassle-free, automated service processes for businessmen would expand."Therefore, the FBCCI endorses and envisages the vision of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to turn Bangladesh into a developed, smart, and vibrant country and to ensure climate change and environment-resilient growth," he added.Noting that the FBCCI is focusing on market and product diversification besides prioritizing SMEs, Mahbubul Alam also urged the participants of the delegation to promote Bangladesh and Bangladeshi brands abroad and thus strengthen economic ties between Bangladesh and other nations.Rector of the Foreign Service Academy Mashfee Binte Shams commended FBCCI for its contribution to promoting and safeguarding the private sector, highlighting its crucial role in the economic development of the country.Senior vice president of FBCCI Md. Amin Helaly delivered the closing remarks at the meeting while secretary general Md.Alamgir presented an overview of FBCCI.FBCCI director Mohammad Ishaqul Hossain Sweet, Niaz Ali Chisty, and other dignitaries were present at the meeting.