Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, 12:45 AM
Emirates places $52b aircraft order at Dubai Airshow

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

Emirates opened the Dubai Airshow 2023 with a significant order for 95 additional wide-body aircraft, taking its total order book to 295 aircraft.

Emirates has committed to additional Boeing 777-9s, 777-8s, and 787s, worth US$ 52 billion, to power its growth plans, maintain a modern efficient fleet, says a press release.

The orders were signed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group; with Stan Deal, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes; and Larry Culp, Chairman and CEO for GE, and CEO of GE Aerospace.

Sheikh Ahmed said: "From day 1, Emirates' business model has been to operate modern and efficient wide-body aircraft capable of carrying large numbers of travellers comfortably and safely, over long distances to and via Dubai. Today's aircraft orders reflect that strategy."

Emirates, already the world's largest operator of Boeing 777 aircraft, have signed firm orders for 55 additional 777-9s and 35 777-8s. This takes the airline's 777-X order book to a total of 205 units. From its previous order of 115 units, the first 777-9 is expected to join Emirates' fleet in 2025. Today's additional orders mean Emirates will induct new 777-9s to its fleet until 2035.

With this latest order, Emirates is also set to be one of the launch customers of the 777-8 passenger variant, with first deliveries expected in 2030.

Emirates has also updated its previous order of 30 Boeing 787-9s, increasing its commitment to a total of 35 Dreamliners comprising: 15 Boeing 787-10s, and 20 Boeing 787-8s.




