Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, 12:45 AM
Home Business

DSE ends mixed, CSE slides amid political worries

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while the all share index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) decreased on Tuesday, a day of respite from the blockade enforced by the anti-government parties, as political worries were persistent among the investors.

The anti-government parties led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party, have announced to enforce another spell of 48-hour blockade from today (Wednesday) demanding national election under a neutral government.

At the end of the day's DSEX the main index of DSE increased by 4 points to 6,249 while DSE Shariah also increased by 83 points to 1,357. However, the DSE-30 index consisting of 30 good companies was down by 1 point to the 2,115.

At DSE share prices of 58 companies increased and 161 companies remains unchanged. The transactions was Tk 340.48 crore on Tuesday against Tk 409.97 crore on Monday.

The top 10 companies on Tuesday were: Monospool Paper, Emerald Oil, Khan Brothers PP, BD Thai Food, CVOPRL, Fu-Wang Food, Alif Industries, Gemini Sea Food, Unique Hotel and Khulna Printing.

At the CSE its overall price index CASPI decreased by 5 points. 46 of the 142 institutions that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 42 has decreased and the price of 54 has remained unchanged. The total transaction was Tk 7.23 crore. Tk 5.88 crore was traded on Tuesday.




