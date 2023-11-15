‘BD small farmers get only 0.12pc of int’l public climate finance’

Small-scale family farmers produce a third (32 percent) of the world's food yet they receive only 0.3 percent of international climate finance to help them adapt with climate change practices in 2021.A new analysis released on Tuesday by Family Farmers Alliance found that Bangladesh small scale farmers receive only 0.12 percent of total international public climate finance; says a press release.The report representing over 35 million small-scale producers in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Pacific, has been released ahead of COP28 which is set to agree a Global Goal for Adaptation.It is noted that the UAE Presidency is also urging governments to include food and agriculture in national climate plans for the first time and scale up finance for food system transformation.The analysis of international public finance for climate mitigation and adaptation was conducted by Climate Focus. The agri-food sector received $8.4 billion in international public climate finance - around half the $16 billion spent on.Just 2 percent of international public climate finance ($2 billion) was directed at small-scale family farmers and rural communities - equivalent to around 0.3 percent of total international climate finance from both public and private financing sources.The report highlighted that Bangladesh received only 4 percent out of total international public climate finance and spent on food and agriculture to support sustainable and resilient practices. Among them, only 2.6 percent have been received by small holder and rural communities in Bangladesh.Many family farmers lack the infrastructure, technology and resources to adapt to climate impacts with serious implications for global food security and rural economies.Family farms of less than two hectares produce a third of the world's food (32 percent while farms of 5 hectares or less account for more than half of the global production of 9 staple crops - rice, peanut, cassava, millet, wheat, potato, maize, barley and rye - and grow almost three-quarters of coffee and 90 percent of cocoa. Over 2.5 billion people globally depend on family farms for livelihoods.The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says most effective way to safeguard food security is to shift to more nature friendly and diverse food systems. Family farmers are at the forefront of these efforts.For example, farmers in Pacific region are planting breadfruit trees alongside other crops as it is drought resistant, seldom uprooted by storms and cyclones and produces a nutritious staple food crop.Alberto Broch, president of Confederation of Family Producer Organizations of Expanded Mercosur, COPROFAM said: "Our message to governments is clear: More than 600 million family farms are already engaged in building more sustainable and resilient food systems."They have a wealth of knowledge and experience that must be tapped. By including their voices in decision-making and ensuring direct access to more climate finance, we can create a powerful alliance in the fight against climate change."