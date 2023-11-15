Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, 12:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘BD small farmers get only 0.12pc of int’l public climate finance’

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent


Small-scale family farmers produce a third (32 percent) of the world's food yet they receive only 0.3 percent of international climate finance to help them adapt with climate change practices in 2021.

A new analysis released on Tuesday by Family Farmers Alliance found that Bangladesh small scale farmers receive only 0.12 percent of total international public climate finance; says a press release.
The report representing over 35 million small-scale producers in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Pacific, has been released ahead of COP28 which is set to agree a Global Goal for Adaptation.

It is noted that the UAE Presidency is also urging governments to include food and agriculture in national climate plans for the first time and scale up finance for food system transformation.

The analysis of international public finance for climate mitigation and adaptation was conducted by Climate Focus. The agri-food sector received $8.4 billion in international public climate finance - around half the $16 billion spent on.

Just 2 percent of international public climate finance ($2 billion) was directed at small-scale family farmers and rural communities - equivalent to around 0.3 percent of total international climate finance from both public and private financing sources.  

The report highlighted that Bangladesh received only 4 percent out of total international public climate finance and spent on food and agriculture to support sustainable and resilient practices. Among them, only 2.6 percent have been received by small holder and rural communities in Bangladesh.

Many family farmers lack the infrastructure, technology and resources to adapt to climate impacts with serious implications for global food security and rural economies.

Family farms of less than two hectares produce a third of the world's food (32 percent while farms of 5 hectares or less account for more than half of the global production of 9 staple crops - rice, peanut, cassava, millet, wheat, potato, maize, barley and rye - and grow almost three-quarters of coffee and 90 percent of cocoa. Over 2.5 billion people globally depend on family farms for livelihoods.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says most effective way to safeguard food security is to shift to more nature friendly and diverse food systems. Family farmers are at the forefront of these efforts.

For example, farmers in Pacific region are planting breadfruit trees alongside other crops as it is drought resistant, seldom uprooted by storms and cyclones and produces a nutritious staple food crop.

Alberto Broch, president of Confederation of Family Producer Organizations of Expanded Mercosur, COPROFAM said: "Our message to governments is clear:  More than 600 million family farms are already engaged in building more sustainable and resilient food systems.

"They have a wealth of knowledge and experience that must be tapped. By including their voices in decision-making and ensuring direct access to more climate finance, we can create a powerful alliance in the fight against climate change."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


People-to-people connectivity vital for bilateral trade: FBCCI
UNDP, China to boost livelihood for urban poor
Emirates places $52b aircraft order at Dubai Airshow
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides amid political worries
‘BD small farmers get only 0.12pc of int’l public climate finance’
Floor price is not solution to stock market manipulation: DSE chief
Kurkure and KFC make enticing new offer
Alliance Finance expanding its network in Uttara


Latest News
Gas reserves found at Kailastila's abandoned well
10 BNP men sentenced in absentia for 2018 vandalism, crude bomb blast
Khokon Serniabat takes charge as Barishal mayor
93 BNP-men sued over torching bus in N'ganj
Biden, two others sued for ‘complicity’ in Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza
Three buses torched in Mirpur
Sanctions may be slapped if we take part in election: GM Quader
RAB arrests 426 on charges of sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Two private university buses set on fire in capital
Two buses torched in Mirpur
Most Read News
Expatriate's wife, two daughters found dead in Kishoreganj
PM opens 10,041 structures under 157 projects
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Vehicular movement at Mirpur halts following workers' protest
Only visionary leadership can keep Bangladesh on the progressive track
'Future of Bangladeshi govt should be determined by people'
Two die as covered van hits pickup-van in Ctg
Polls schedule may be announced on Wednesday
BNP itself locked its Nayapaltan office: DMP
TCB starts selling oil-potato-onion-lentils in trucks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft