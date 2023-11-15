Kurkure and KFC make enticing new offer

Kurkure and KFC Bangladesh have once again come together to introduce their enticing offer that has redefined the snacking experience.Consumers are turning promotional packs of crunchy Kurkure into a delectable reward - free KFC's Hot & Crispy Chicken worth BDT 159*, says a press release.This offer has especially resonated with the vibrant spirit of young Bangladeshis, with many of them lining up outside KFC outlets. These eager consumers are even sharing their excitement around the experiences of collecting this unique offer on social media.Expressing his joy at the incredible consumer response, Pranav Mehta, Country Manager (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal), PepsiCo said, "The collaboration between Kurkure and KFC has taken the enjoyment around snacking a notch higher. It's heart-warming to witness the enthusiastic response from our consumers that are stocking up on Kurkure packs to avail this delicious offer. This initiative not only enhances consumer engagement but also fosters brand loyalty among 'krunch' lovers. We are dedicated to making our consumers' snacking journey truly unforgettable with offers like this."To partake in this one-of-a-kind offer, consumers can visit their nearest retail stores to purchase flavourful promotional packets of Kurkure at two attractive prices - BDT 10 or BDT 25. Once the tasty snack has been relished, the empty Kurkure packets serve as tickets to an additional snacking experience.At any KFC outlet nationwide, consumers can place an order for their favourite KFC chicken item, and then present their empty Kurkure promotional pack at the cash counter. In return, consumers will be delighted with a Hot & Crispy Fried Chicken piece worth BDT 159*, absolutely free.But the excitement doesn't end here. During a single visit, consumers have the opportunity to redeem up to three empty Kurkure promotional packets basis multiple purchases of KFC chicken items. This means that to receive three complimentary pieces of Hot & Crispy Fried Chicken, customers will need to purchase at least three KFC chicken items.