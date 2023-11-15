Alliance Finance expanding its network in Uttara

Video
Wednesday, 15 November, 2023
Business

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023
Business Desk

Alliance Finance PLC is expanding its network further with a new Booth at Uttara Model Town, the ever expanding residential and commercial area of North Dhaka city after its Banani Branch opened last year.

Booth officially started its operation with a ceremony held recently in presence of the clients and communities of this area along with Alliance Finance's Chairman, Jowher Rizvi, CEO, Kanti Kumar Saha, other Directors and officials, says a press release.

Jowher Rizvi said, "We are very happy to come to the doorsteps of the larger communities of Uttara and hopeful that Uttara Booth will cater the needs of the local communities better and faster."

Located at the Sonargaon Janapath, SBDL Padma Nagar building in Sector-11 of Uttara Model Town, this Booth will help the local communities to access all the services of this financial institution.

