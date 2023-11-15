ShopUp wins Best Sectorial e-comm (B2B) Award

ShopUp, the largest player in the B2B e-commerce sector in Bangladesh, has won the prestigious Best Sectorial e-commerce (B2B) award at the e-Commerce Movers Award (eCMA) 2023, organized by the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB).The eCMA 2023, held at a city Hotel recently, recognized and celebrated the leading players in the Bangladeshi e-commerce industry.ShopUp's commerce platform Mokam has been revolutionizing the B2B e-commerce landscape by connecting mills and manufacturers directly to small shops, thereby creating a seamless distribution network for food and essentials. Currently, 20 million people across Bangladesh access food supplies through its extensive network of small retail outlets.The award was graciously handed over to ShopUp by Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, Minister of State for the ICT division. The ceremony was also graced by the presence of Mustafa Jabbar, Minister of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, and Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Speaker of the Parliament.Md Raquibuddoula Chowdhury, Director and Head of Brand and Communications at ShopUp, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are humbled with this recognition for our commitment to empowering small retailers. We are building a network capable of enabling access to food for 8 million people through small retailers across Bangladesh."ShopUp's unique model has driven the growth and accessibility of B2B commerce services in the food and essentials, and significantly enhanced the efficiency and profitability of small retail businesses. The company continues to focus on expanding its services and impact, further strengthening the nation's B2B commerce ecosystem and contributing to the economic empowerment of small business owners.