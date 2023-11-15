Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, 12:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ShopUp wins Best Sectorial e-comm (B2B) Award

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

ShopUp wins Best Sectorial e-comm (B2B) Award

ShopUp wins Best Sectorial e-comm (B2B) Award

ShopUp, the largest player in the B2B e-commerce sector in Bangladesh, has won the prestigious Best Sectorial e-commerce (B2B) award at the e-Commerce Movers Award (eCMA) 2023, organized by the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB).

The eCMA 2023, held at a city Hotel recently, recognized and celebrated the leading players in the Bangladeshi e-commerce industry.

ShopUp's commerce platform Mokam has been revolutionizing the B2B e-commerce landscape by connecting mills and manufacturers directly to small shops, thereby creating a seamless distribution network for food and essentials. Currently, 20 million people across Bangladesh access food supplies through its extensive network of small retail outlets.

The award was graciously handed over to ShopUp by Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, Minister of State for the ICT division. The ceremony was also graced by the presence of Mustafa Jabbar, Minister of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, and Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Speaker of the Parliament.

Md Raquibuddoula Chowdhury, Director and Head of Brand and Communications at ShopUp, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are humbled with this recognition for our commitment to empowering small retailers. We are building a network capable of enabling access to food for 8 million people through small retailers across Bangladesh."

ShopUp's unique model has driven the growth and accessibility of B2B commerce services in the food and essentials, and significantly enhanced the efficiency and profitability of small retail businesses. The company continues to focus on expanding its services and impact, further strengthening the nation's B2B commerce ecosystem and contributing to the economic empowerment of small business owners.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


People-to-people connectivity vital for bilateral trade: FBCCI
UNDP, China to boost livelihood for urban poor
Emirates places $52b aircraft order at Dubai Airshow
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides amid political worries
‘BD small farmers get only 0.12pc of int’l public climate finance’
Floor price is not solution to stock market manipulation: DSE chief
Kurkure and KFC make enticing new offer
Alliance Finance expanding its network in Uttara


Latest News
Gas reserves found at Kailastila's abandoned well
10 BNP men sentenced in absentia for 2018 vandalism, crude bomb blast
Khokon Serniabat takes charge as Barishal mayor
93 BNP-men sued over torching bus in N'ganj
Biden, two others sued for ‘complicity’ in Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza
Three buses torched in Mirpur
Sanctions may be slapped if we take part in election: GM Quader
RAB arrests 426 on charges of sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Two private university buses set on fire in capital
Two buses torched in Mirpur
Most Read News
Expatriate's wife, two daughters found dead in Kishoreganj
PM opens 10,041 structures under 157 projects
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Vehicular movement at Mirpur halts following workers' protest
Only visionary leadership can keep Bangladesh on the progressive track
'Future of Bangladeshi govt should be determined by people'
Two die as covered van hits pickup-van in Ctg
Polls schedule may be announced on Wednesday
BNP itself locked its Nayapaltan office: DMP
TCB starts selling oil-potato-onion-lentils in trucks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft