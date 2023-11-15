China fuels increase in global oil demand: IEA

PARIS, Nov 14: World oil demand will rise slightly more than expected this year as China's appetite for the fossil fuel hit a record and the Israel-Hamas war did not hit supply flows, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.The Paris-based organisation said global demand is forecast to hit an all-time high in 2024, although it will grow at a sharply slower pace."World oil demand continues to exceed expectations," the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.The IEA said demand from China, the world's top importer of crude and its second biggest economy, reached another record high at 17.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September.Global oil demand is now forecast to reach 102 million bpd in 2023, the IEA said.China is expected to account for 1.8 million bpd of the 2.4 million bpd increase in world demand. Demand is expected to grow by 940,000 bpd in 2024. �AFP