BSMA elects Jahangir as President, Suman Chy as Secretary General

The 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association (BSMA) was held recently at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka. At the meeting, election of the Executive Council of Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association was held for the period 2023-24 and 2024-25.





Mohammad Jahangir Alam (CIP) was elected as President and Dr. Suman Chowdhury as Secretary General in the election, says a press release.





Besides, Muhammad Shahidullah was elected as senior vice president, Abdus Salam, Md Abul Kalam and Maruf Mohsin were elected as vice president. Ashraf Siddiqui and Soumitra Mutsuddi have been appointed as Joint Secretary and Shahriar Jahan as Director of International Affairs. The apex organization of the country's steel makers is Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association (BSMA).





Noted that Manwar Hossain was the Chairman and Muhammad Shahidullah was the Secretary General of Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association for the biennium 2020-21 and 2022-23.

Bangladesh is currently self-sufficient in steel production and this steel is world class. Bangladeshi steel is currently used in almost all mega projects. Bangladesh has now started exporting steel to outside world by meeting the needs of the country.