Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, 12:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BSMA elects Jahangir as President, Suman Chy as Secretary General

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

BSMA elects Jahangir as President, Suman Chy as Secretary General

BSMA elects Jahangir as President, Suman Chy as Secretary General

The 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association (BSMA) was held recently at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka. At the meeting, election of the Executive Council of Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association was held for the period 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Mohammad Jahangir Alam (CIP) was elected as President and Dr. Suman Chowdhury as Secretary General in the election, says a press release.

Besides, Muhammad Shahidullah was elected as senior vice president, Abdus Salam, Md Abul Kalam and Maruf Mohsin were elected as vice president. Ashraf Siddiqui and Soumitra Mutsuddi have been appointed as Joint Secretary and Shahriar Jahan as Director of International Affairs. The apex organization of the country's steel makers is Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association (BSMA).

Noted that Manwar Hossain was the Chairman and Muhammad Shahidullah was the Secretary General of Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association for the biennium 2020-21 and 2022-23.
Bangladesh is currently self-sufficient in steel production and this steel is world class. Bangladeshi steel is currently used in almost all mega projects. Bangladesh has now started exporting steel to outside world by meeting the needs of the country.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


People-to-people connectivity vital for bilateral trade: FBCCI
UNDP, China to boost livelihood for urban poor
Emirates places $52b aircraft order at Dubai Airshow
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides amid political worries
‘BD small farmers get only 0.12pc of int’l public climate finance’
Floor price is not solution to stock market manipulation: DSE chief
Kurkure and KFC make enticing new offer
Alliance Finance expanding its network in Uttara


Latest News
Gas reserves found at Kailastila's abandoned well
10 BNP men sentenced in absentia for 2018 vandalism, crude bomb blast
Khokon Serniabat takes charge as Barishal mayor
93 BNP-men sued over torching bus in N'ganj
Biden, two others sued for ‘complicity’ in Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza
Three buses torched in Mirpur
Sanctions may be slapped if we take part in election: GM Quader
RAB arrests 426 on charges of sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Two private university buses set on fire in capital
Two buses torched in Mirpur
Most Read News
Expatriate's wife, two daughters found dead in Kishoreganj
PM opens 10,041 structures under 157 projects
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Vehicular movement at Mirpur halts following workers' protest
Only visionary leadership can keep Bangladesh on the progressive track
'Future of Bangladeshi govt should be determined by people'
Two die as covered van hits pickup-van in Ctg
Polls schedule may be announced on Wednesday
BNP itself locked its Nayapaltan office: DMP
TCB starts selling oil-potato-onion-lentils in trucks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft