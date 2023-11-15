AIBL holds business review meeting

Business Review Meeting with Branch Managers of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) was held at the Head Office of the bank recently, says a press release. Managing Director and CEO of the bank Farman R Chowdhury presided over the meeting.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun, Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury and senior Executives were present in the meeting.

Managers of Corporate Branches and Zonal Head of the Bank participated in the meeting.



