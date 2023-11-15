Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, 12:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bank deposits, interest rate rise in September

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) data shows, the total deposits in banks stood at Tk16.23 lakh crore in September this year, compared to Tk16.17 lakh crore in August. In one month, deposits increased by about Tk5,464 crore.
However, this growth is slightly lower than in last July and August. According to bankers, the primary reason for this is ongoing inflation.
Selim RF Hussain, chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and managing director of Brac Bank, said, "The central bank has made a commendable decision by lifting the deposit interest rate cap. Despite restrictions on lending rate, it has seen a slight increase in the past few months."
"As a result, banks are now able to offer higher rates to depositors. Currently, banks are providing more than 9 percent against term deposit leading to an increase in deposits. However, the interest rate on deposits is not uniform in all cases. Customers are considering not only higher interest rates but also the overall health of the respective banks," he added.
A seasoned banker noted that the growth of deposits in banks was slightly lower in September due to high inflation. He said "Currently, inflation is around 10 percent, but we cannot increase the interest rate of deposits to that extent. If the interest rate on bank deposits is lower than inflation, people feel less motivated to keep money in banks."
Private sector credit growth slowed for the tenth consecutive month, hitting a 23 month low in September, due to a decrease in opening of letters of credit (LCs) for imports and a reduction in loanable funds in banks.
In September, loans to private sector grew 9.69 percent, compared to 13.97 percent in November 2022. According to central bank data, the last time the growth dipped below this figure was in October 2021, when it registered a growth of 9.44 percent.
A senior official of the central bank said, "The growth in both loans and deposits was almost the same. Given the current context, this is certainly a good signal for the overall banking sector. A major part of our loans is generated by opening import LCs which fell due to various measures taken by the central bank amid dollar shortage. This has a direct impact on loan growth."
According to central bank data, the interest rate on deposits in banking sector was 4.52 percent in September, and it was the same in August. Money outside banks decreases by Tk4,850 crore
Central bank data show s the amount of money in the hands of people decreased by Tk4,850 crore and stood at Tk2.54 lakh crore in September compared to Tk2.58 lakh crore in August.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


People-to-people connectivity vital for bilateral trade: FBCCI
UNDP, China to boost livelihood for urban poor
Emirates places $52b aircraft order at Dubai Airshow
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides amid political worries
‘BD small farmers get only 0.12pc of int’l public climate finance’
Floor price is not solution to stock market manipulation: DSE chief
Kurkure and KFC make enticing new offer
Alliance Finance expanding its network in Uttara


Latest News
Gas reserves found at Kailastila's abandoned well
10 BNP men sentenced in absentia for 2018 vandalism, crude bomb blast
Khokon Serniabat takes charge as Barishal mayor
93 BNP-men sued over torching bus in N'ganj
Biden, two others sued for ‘complicity’ in Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza
Three buses torched in Mirpur
Sanctions may be slapped if we take part in election: GM Quader
RAB arrests 426 on charges of sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Two private university buses set on fire in capital
Two buses torched in Mirpur
Most Read News
Expatriate's wife, two daughters found dead in Kishoreganj
PM opens 10,041 structures under 157 projects
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Vehicular movement at Mirpur halts following workers' protest
Only visionary leadership can keep Bangladesh on the progressive track
'Future of Bangladeshi govt should be determined by people'
Two die as covered van hits pickup-van in Ctg
Polls schedule may be announced on Wednesday
BNP itself locked its Nayapaltan office: DMP
TCB starts selling oil-potato-onion-lentils in trucks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft