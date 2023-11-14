PM to open Patenga Container Terminal today

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 13: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) today (Tuesday).Jeddah based Saudi Port Developer Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT ) has been selected by the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) to operate the Patenga Container Terminal for 22 years, said Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail.It will be for the first time for Bangladesh to appoint a foreign company to operate the terminals of Chattogram Port.Public Private Partnership Authority sources said, procurement of equipment and additions to the terminal will begin in two years.The International Finance Corporation (IFC) was appointed by the CPA as the Transaction Adviser in August, 2022, to appoint a foreign operator of PCT.The IFC has been given the responsibility of preparing the proposal for investment by Red Sea Gateway Terminal.CPA sources said that the RSGT submitted financial, technical proposals to operate Patenga container terminal.Subject to evaluation of proposals, and approval by the Cabinet, CPA expects to sign an agreement with RSGT by the end of the current month (November).The PPP Authority outlined plans for equipment procurement and terminal enhancements to be executed within the first two years of the 22-year contract period.RSGT is known for using cutting-edge technology for port management.The PCT has the capacity to handle around 500,000 Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEU) containers per year.A 16-acre area adjacent to the Rubi Cement Factory will serve as the backup yard for the terminal, to increase handling capacity to 700,000-750,000 TEUs annually.The new terminal is expected to increase container handling capacity and reduce vessel turnaround time at the outer anchorage.The new terminal will have the capacity to handle ships with 10.5- meter draft and length of up to 190 meters.The existing jetties can handle ships with a maximum draft of 10 meters.In July 2022, RSGT, operator of Saudi Arabia's largest and busiest terminal, was selected by the Ministry of Shipping, to operate the new, 445,000 TEU capacity Patenga Container Terminal.The CPA began construction of Patenga Container Terminal with three berths on over a 32-acre area with the assistance from Bangladesh Army.Each berth will be 600-meter in length.The three terminals very close to the estuary of the Karnaphuli River will provide berthing of three vessels each with 11-metre draft, at a time.The cost of project is estimated at TK 1,532 crore.Chattogram Port is the busiest container port on the Bay of Bengal.