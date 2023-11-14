Video
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023
Home Front Page

US urges AL, BNP, JP to engage in unconditional dialogue

Haas seeks meeting with three major parties

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US government has dispatched letters calling for "Dialogue without preconditions" among the three major political parties, including Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and Jatiya Party, to hold a free, fair, and peaceful election.

The letter, sent by US Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, also reiterated the importance of "free, fair, impartial, and participatory elections."

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas handed over the letters to the political party members on Monday.

Donald Lu's letter comes just ahead of the announcement of the election schedule, expected in the first half of November.

 The letter stated that the US will continue to implement the 3C policy (US visa policy) even-handedly against those who undermine the democratic election process.

Earlier, US Ambassador Peter Haas requested meetings with senior officials of all three major political parties to underscore the US position regarding the upcoming elections.

The US has reiterated its desire for free and fair elections conducted peacefully and has called on all sides to "eschew violence and exercise restraint," as emphasized by a US Embassy spokesperson.

The spokesperson also clarified that the US does not favor any political party over the other.

 Furthermore, the US will continue to implement its new visa policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) - known as "3C" - of the Immigration and Nationality Act, "in an even-handed manner against those who undermine the democratic election process," according to the US embassy spokesperson.

A US pre-election assessment mission that arrived in October urged substantive dialogue for participatory polls.

During a briefing in Washington on October 23, US Department of State Spokesperson Mathew Miller informed that the US was closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh leading up to the elections.
 
The US reaffirmed its commitment to take action if necessary to support democracy in Bangladesh.




