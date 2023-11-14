Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP-led opposition's 5th 48-hr blockade from tomorrow

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent


BNP and like-minded parties announced their 5th 48-hour countrywide road-rail and waterway blockade will begin at 6 am on Wednesday and ends at 6am on Friday.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a virtual press conference on Monday.
He thanked the leaders and activists of BNP and like-minded parties for make earlier blockades successful.

Rizvi said, "The people of the country were surprised to hear the invectives used by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina against BNP Acting Chairperson.

Rizvi said by making such statements the Prime Minister not only violated the law by also breach her oath of office.

He said that on instruction from the Prime Minister many opposition leaders and activists became victims of enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killings.

It is clear from her statement that, if our Acting Chairperson comes to the country what will she do with him."

Rizvi said, "The Awami League government is looking for a safe exit route in the face of people's movement for restoration of democracy."

In last 24 hours, more than 480 leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated organisations were arrested across the country, over 1,700 leaders have been implicated in fabricated cases and more than 50 other were injured, said a press release sent by Rizvi.

Since October 23, it said, 13 BNP leaders and activists were killed, more than 3,996 were injured and over 11,250 leaders and activists were arrested.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Headless BNP wants to foil elections to create unusual situation: PM
PM to open Patenga Container Terminal today
US urges AL, BNP, JP to engage in unconditional dialogue
BNP-led opposition's 5th 48-hr blockade from tomorrow
UN rights body express concern over excessive use of force by state
BNP's demand for caretaker govt unconstitutional, illegal: Law Minister tells UN
Erdogan calls for pressure on US to stop Israel's offensive
2 Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal leaders held


Latest News
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
War crimes: SC commutes life imprisonment of Shamsul Haque
Dozens of migrants are missing after a boat capsized off Yemen
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Hayes eyes elusive Champions League before Chelsea departure
Brazilian president says Israel response 'as grave' as Hamas attack
Mendis pleads for ICC suspension to end
Road accidents claim 11 lives in five districts
Woman found hanging in Ctg
Nepal bans TikTok as it disrupts social harmony
Most Read News
Bus torched in Uttara, JCD leader caught red-handed by RAB
2nd day blockade: Six vehicles set on fire across country
Sisters found dead in Hazaribagh flat
Donald Lu sends letters to major parties for unconditional dialogue
Father, son killed in Munshiganj road crash
New curriculum: A visionary step in education modernization
BNP, allies announce 5th phase of 48-hr non-stop blockade from Wednesday
Miscreants set fire to truck in Dinajpur
US wants dialogue with 3 major parties over next election
BNP wants to create unnatural situation to foil next election: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft