BNP-led opposition's 5th 48-hr blockade from tomorrow

BNP and like-minded parties announced their 5th 48-hour countrywide road-rail and waterway blockade will begin at 6 am on Wednesday and ends at 6am on Friday.BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a virtual press conference on Monday.He thanked the leaders and activists of BNP and like-minded parties for make earlier blockades successful.Rizvi said, "The people of the country were surprised to hear the invectives used by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina against BNP Acting Chairperson.Rizvi said by making such statements the Prime Minister not only violated the law by also breach her oath of office.He said that on instruction from the Prime Minister many opposition leaders and activists became victims of enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killings.It is clear from her statement that, if our Acting Chairperson comes to the country what will she do with him."Rizvi said, "The Awami League government is looking for a safe exit route in the face of people's movement for restoration of democracy."In last 24 hours, more than 480 leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated organisations were arrested across the country, over 1,700 leaders have been implicated in fabricated cases and more than 50 other were injured, said a press release sent by Rizvi.Since October 23, it said, 13 BNP leaders and activists were killed, more than 3,996 were injured and over 11,250 leaders and activists were arrested.