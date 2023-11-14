UN rights body express concern over excessive use of force by state

The UN Committee against Torture and Human Rights has recommended that Bangladesh revise its legislation to limit the use of force by State actors, incorporating international standards.Expressing serious concern about numerous and consistent reports on Bangladesh's human rights issues, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) stated that officials in Bangladesh had engaged in excessive use of force, extrajudicial killing, and enforced disappearance.The OHCHR expressed these concerns in its Universal Periodic Review published on 13 November. It recommended that Bangladesh revise its legislation to limit the use of force by State actors, ensuring compliance with international standards. The OHCHR called for prompt and thorough investigations into all allegations of use of force, unacknowledged detention, disappearance, and death in custody by an independent body. Additionally, it emphasized the importance of punishing perpetrators, providing reparations, establishing an effective complaint mechanism for victims, and prohibiting enforced disappearance as a distinct crime in the legislation.The UN human rights body also urged Bangladesh to publish a list of all recognized places of detention and to ensure that no one is held in secret or incommunicado detention.Law Minister Anisul Huq was present at the review meeting in Geneva, with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices Mohammad Sufiur Rahman participating in the meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.The Law Minister emphasized the government's zero-tolerance policy against human rights violations and highlighted the political space given to opposition parties.He also addressed the Rohingya crisis, stating that Bangladesh alone cannot resolve the crisis imposed by Myanmar, and highlighted the country's continued political stability and significant economic development.The OHCHR further recommended that Bangladesh ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.The United Nations country team suggested facilitating the work of UN agencies, international non-governmental organizations, and non-governmental organizations through open and transparent systems for the implementation of humanitarian, development, and rights programs.The Committee against Torture advised Bangladesh to carefully review the application of the Anti-Terrorism Act and other relevant laws that might entail the imposition of the death penalty, considering its international obligations.The United Nations Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review on Bangladesh is published for the fourth time, with previous reviews occurring in February 2009, April 2013, and May 2018. Bangladesh, in its submitted national report, affirmed its commitment to strengthening institutions and measures to promote and protect human rights.The UPR working group, comprising the 47 member states of the Human Rights Council, conducts the review process, with each of the 193 UN member states eligible to participate.The documents on which the reviews are based are: 1) National report - information provided by the state under review. 2) Information contained in the reports of independent human rights experts and groups, known as the Special Procedures, human rights treaty bodies, and other UN entities. 3) Information provided by other stakeholders including national human rights institutions, regional organizations, and civil society groups, according to UN Human Rights Council.The UPR is a peer review mechanism of the human rights records of all UN member states, occurring every 4.5 years since its inception in April 2008. Established by the UN General Assembly in March 2006, the Universal Periodic Review aims to prompt, support, and expand the promotion and protection of human rights globally.