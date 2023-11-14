Video
Shahin Murder

Court asks CID to investigate again

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate again in the murder case of Shahin Uddin of Pallabi against former Lakshmipur-1 lawmaker and Islami Ganatantrik Party chairman MA Awal and 15 others.

Metropolitan Magistrate Tariqul Islam passed order for further probe in the sensational murder case after accepting the Naraji petition of the complainant, Aklima Begum, mother of the victim.

On September, 17, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted a supplementary charge sheet against 16 people including Awal. Against the PBI's supplementary charge sheet, the victim's mother Aklima Begum submitted a Naraji petition before the CMM court.

Shahin Uddin was mercilessly hacked to death in broad daylight on May 16 in 2021, in front of his son, after being called to resolve a land dispute. His mother Aklima Begum filed the case with the Pallabi police station the next day.



