Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

EU vows 'substantial' contribution to climate damage fund

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

BRUSSELS, Nov 13: The European Union pledged Monday to make a "substantial" contribution to a climate damage fund for vulnerable nations at the upcoming UN COP28 summit in Dubai.

Launching the "loss and damage" mechanism is a priority for the talks running from November 30 to December 12, a year after nations reached a landmark deal following fraught negotiations at the COP27 talks in Egypt.

Poorer nations have argued for years that such a fund was needed to help them recover from natural disasters fuelled by climate change.

Its launch will likely have a major influence on the rest of the COP28 negotiations, with nations set to tussle over the energy transition and demands for a phase out of fossil fuels.

The EU's pledge for the loss and damage fund was announced in a joint statement by the bloc's climate commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, and the incoming COP28 president, Sultan Al Jaber following talks in Brussels.

"The COP28 Presidency and the Commissioner emphasised the importance of operationalising the Loss and Damage funding arrangements at COP28 including early pledges," the statement said.

"The Commissioner is ready to announce substantial financial contribution by the EU and its Member States to the loss (and) damage fund at COP28," it said.

The EU did not provide a figure.

In a separate statement, Jaber welcomed the EU pledge, adding that the fund would have an impact on "billions of people, lives and livelihoods who are vulnerable to the effects of climate change."

Earlier this month, negotiators reached a compromise on having the World Bank host the fund on a temporary basis for four years.

Developing countries initially opposed housing the fund at the Washington-based institution, saying it is dominated by Western nations and not adapted to their needs.

The United States also has reservations as it wants contributions to be on a voluntary basis and wealthy emerging countries such as Saudi Arabia to pay, too.

In their statement, Hoekstra and Jaber "emphasised that COP28 is a critical opportunity to show unity and restore faith in multilateralism in a world that is polarised through a positive, action-oriented engagement and outcomes."    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Court asks CID to investigate again
EU vows 'substantial' contribution to climate damage fund
Court dismisses case application against UP chair, others
7 teachers, 2 others of WLFSC get bail
Tyrant dictatorship established in the name of democracy, says GM Quader
Prolonged blockades cause visible slump in economic activity
Arms Snatching 3 BNP leaders sent to jail
BNP leader Prince sent to jail


Latest News
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
War crimes: SC commutes life imprisonment of Shamsul Haque
Dozens of migrants are missing after a boat capsized off Yemen
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Hayes eyes elusive Champions League before Chelsea departure
Brazilian president says Israel response 'as grave' as Hamas attack
Mendis pleads for ICC suspension to end
Road accidents claim 11 lives in five districts
Woman found hanging in Ctg
Nepal bans TikTok as it disrupts social harmony
Most Read News
Bus torched in Uttara, JCD leader caught red-handed by RAB
2nd day blockade: Six vehicles set on fire across country
Sisters found dead in Hazaribagh flat
Donald Lu sends letters to major parties for unconditional dialogue
Father, son killed in Munshiganj road crash
New curriculum: A visionary step in education modernization
BNP, allies announce 5th phase of 48-hr non-stop blockade from Wednesday
Miscreants set fire to truck in Dinajpur
US wants dialogue with 3 major parties over next election
BNP wants to create unnatural situation to foil next election: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft