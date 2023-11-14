Video
Threat To Attack US Envoy

Court dismisses case application against UP chair, others

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Court Correspondent

Dhaka's Chief  Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Monday dismissed the application of  a case  against  seven people including  Mujibul Haque Chowdhury , an union parishad  chairman of  Banshkhali, Chattogram for giving life threat to  US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas.

Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury passed the dismissal order as the court did not find any ingredient to accept the case.

Earlier in the morning, a human rights activist, M A Hashem filed a complaint petition before the CMM court of Dhaka against Chambal Union Awami League convener in Banshkhali, Chattogram and the union parishad's chairman Mujibul Haque Chowdhury and six Banshkhali people.

The petitioner mentioned in the complaint petition that on November 6 in a meeting at Banshkhali gave life threat to US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas and uttered indecent comments against him. He also gave indecorous remarks in the meeting against Prof Md Yunus and US President Joe Biden.

A day after his statement was published in different dailies in Bangladesh. On November 8, the US State Department termed the threat to beat the US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas 'deeply unhelpful'.




