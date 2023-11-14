7 teachers, 2 others of WLFSC get bail

A Dhaka court on Monday granted bail to seven teachers and two employees of Willes Little Flower School and College (WLFSC) in a case filed for torturing a ninth grader student.Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury granted them bail as they surrendered before the CMM court and sought bail in the case.The teachers and employees who got bail are: Principal (acting) ANM Shamsul Alam Khan, Assistant Head Master (Day Shift) Md Nasir Uddin, Assistant Teacher Faisal Shamim, Mohammad Atique, and Feurdosy Shumi. Tariqul Azam Khan, Pritish Biswas and employees- Zial Haque Zia and Masud Rana.On October 23, the same court summoned seven teachers and two employees for allegedly torturing a ninth grader student.On February 22, the student father Shafiqur Rahman filed a case with Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka against the nine persons including seven teachers of the Willes Little Flower School and College for showing ill-natured attitude to the complainant's son, tortured him physically and mentally.After recording the statement of the complainant, the court sent the complaint to PBI for justification its truth. After an investigation, the PBI on October 23 submit the report before court against the accused teachers.