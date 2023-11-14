Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Student Torture Case

7 teachers, 2 others of WLFSC get bail

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday granted bail to seven teachers and two employees of Willes Little Flower School and College (WLFSC) in a case filed  for torturing a ninth grader student.

Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury granted them bail as they surrendered before the CMM court and sought bail in the case.

The teachers and employees who got bail are: Principal (acting) ANM Shamsul Alam Khan, Assistant Head Master (Day Shift) Md Nasir Uddin, Assistant Teacher Faisal Shamim, Mohammad Atique, and Feurdosy Shumi.  Tariqul Azam Khan, Pritish Biswas and employees- Zial Haque Zia and Masud Rana.

On October 23, the same court summoned seven teachers and two employees for allegedly torturing a ninth grader student.

On February 22, the student father Shafiqur Rahman filed a case with Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka against the nine persons including seven teachers of the Willes Little Flower School and College for showing ill-natured attitude to the complainant's son, tortured him physically and mentally.

After recording the statement of the complainant, the court sent the complaint to PBI for justification its truth. After an investigation, the PBI on October 23 submit the report before court against the accused teachers.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Court asks CID to investigate again
EU vows 'substantial' contribution to climate damage fund
Court dismisses case application against UP chair, others
7 teachers, 2 others of WLFSC get bail
Tyrant dictatorship established in the name of democracy, says GM Quader
Prolonged blockades cause visible slump in economic activity
Arms Snatching 3 BNP leaders sent to jail
BNP leader Prince sent to jail


Latest News
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
War crimes: SC commutes life imprisonment of Shamsul Haque
Dozens of migrants are missing after a boat capsized off Yemen
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Hayes eyes elusive Champions League before Chelsea departure
Brazilian president says Israel response 'as grave' as Hamas attack
Mendis pleads for ICC suspension to end
Road accidents claim 11 lives in five districts
Woman found hanging in Ctg
Nepal bans TikTok as it disrupts social harmony
Most Read News
Bus torched in Uttara, JCD leader caught red-handed by RAB
2nd day blockade: Six vehicles set on fire across country
Sisters found dead in Hazaribagh flat
Donald Lu sends letters to major parties for unconditional dialogue
Father, son killed in Munshiganj road crash
New curriculum: A visionary step in education modernization
BNP, allies announce 5th phase of 48-hr non-stop blockade from Wednesday
Miscreants set fire to truck in Dinajpur
US wants dialogue with 3 major parties over next election
BNP wants to create unnatural situation to foil next election: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft