PM to open 2,023 primary school buildings today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate multiple projects, including 2,023 government primary school buildings, on Tuesday.The prime minister will inaugurate the schools virtually from Ganabhaban at 10am on Tuesday (November 14), according to a press release of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.The projects awaiting inauguration also includes the 15-storey head office of the Department of Primary Education, the 10-storey Leadership Training Centre at Cox's Bazar and the newly constructed multipurpose auditoriums of four Primary Teacher Training Institutes (PTI).According to the information provided by the ministry, construction of 2,023 government primary schools has been completed at a cost of about Tk 1,928 crore.More than 600,000 students will be able to attend classes in these newly constructed school buildings.Besides, all the concerned stakeholders including the school management committee, teachers, guardian committee will get the benefit of these newly built schools, according to the press release.The newly constructed buildings have separate wash blocks for students and teachers.Meanwhile, the 15-storey head office of the Department of Education, which is awaiting inauguration, has been constructed at a cost of about Tk 104 crore. �UNB