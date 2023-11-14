Video
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:58 AM
Home Back Page

Some 15 buses ignited as BNP imposes fourth phase of 48-hour blockade

BNP affiliated organisations held processions at different spots

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent


In the fourth phase of the countrywide 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties, around 15 vehicles were set on fire.

BNP organized processions in various districts, including Dhaka, in support of the blockade. Chhatra Dal and Juba Dal leaders led marches in different areas, such as Shantinagar, Paribagh and Mirpur.
A faction of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) also organized a procession in the Jatiya Press Club area, demanding press freedom.
BNP, Chhatra Dal, and Juba Dal leaders and activists also held processions in Chittagong-Kaptai and Chittagong-Khagrachari roads. BNP supporters in Naogaon, Comilla, Sylhet, Sirajganj, Cox's Bazar, Pabna, and Bogra also expressed their support for the blockade.

Bajlul Karim Chowdhury Abed, former central acting president of BNP and co-secretary of rural development and cooperative affairs of BNP, led a procession on Monday morning.

According to Talha bin Jasim, media cell officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense Directorate, from Sunday to Monday, a total of 8 vehicles in Dhaka Division, 2 in Barisal Division, 3 in Rajshahi Division, and 2 in Rangpur Division were set on fire during the blockade. The burnt vehicles included 10 buses, 2 passenger cars, and 1 truck.

On Monday, there was a noticeable increase in the number of vehicles on the streets in the capital compared to the three previous blockades. Office-goers, students, and other commuters were seen going about their daily activities.

Miscreants set two buses on fire in Tejgaon in the capital and in Narayanganj's Adamjee EPZ areas on Sunday night. In Dhaka, arsonists set eight buses on fire in Jatrabari, Gulistan, Gabtoli, near Notre Dame College, Rupnagar, Sutrapur, and Mirpur areas to create panic among people before the blockade started.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday called upon the country's people and BNP supporters to observe the blockade and make it successful. Vehicles of newspapers or media, ambulances, and vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders and medicines were exempted from the blockade.

On Monday night, miscreants torched a bus in Savar's Boliarpur area, parked on the service lane of Dhaka-Aricha highway, around 8:15 pm.




