PM to open three dev projects of CDA today

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 13: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate three development projects of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday.Chief Engineer of CDA Kazi Hasan bin Shams said that three projects of CDA are - 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway, Bakalia Access Road and Fouzderhat-Bayezid Link Road.The elevated expressway has been named as 'Mayor Mohiuddin Chowdhury CDA Flyover' after the name of the former Mayor of Chattogram. The Bakalia Access Roas was named as Jane Alam Dobash Road, former MP and father of the existing CDA Chairman, Fouzderhat-Bayezid Link road after the name of "Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib' Kazi Hasan said.Project Director and Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Executive Engineer Mahfuzur Rahman said that the construction works of the project had been going round the clock to complete it by the stipulated time.The CDA has taken up the project, elevated expressway for Port City to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication with 16.5 kilometre route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.A Chinese company named Max-Rankin Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of the project. The Expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city and reduce travel time to and from the airport. Presently it takes two to three hours from Airport to the city. With the completion of the project, it will take only 30 minutes to cross the distance. The updated cost of the project is Tk 4,298.95 crore, and the deadline has been shifted to June 2024, after two extensions.