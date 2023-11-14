Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

EC cancels results of 3 centres in B'baria-2, Lakshmipur-3 by-polls

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent


The Election Commission (EC) cancelled the results of one polling station in Lakshmipur-3 and two in Brahmanbaria-2 constituencies due to irregularities in the recent by-polls.

Speaking with the reporters at Agargaon EC building, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam on Monday said, "During the probe, officials found irregularities in two centres in Bahmanbaria-2, Jatrapur Noorania Hafizia Madrasa and Sharifpur Government Primary School."
Probe official also found irregularities in Dakshin Gaguria Government Primary School centre in the Lakshmipur by-polls.

"Cases would be filed against two persons involved in irregularities in Lakshmipur and action would be taken against polling officers of all three polling stations in Brahmanbaria and Lakshmipur under the Election Officers Special Act, 1991," he added.

Jahangir said, "There will be no need for fresh voting at these centres, as the total numbers of votes cast at the centres is lower than the difference between votes for the winner and the candidate who finished second in the by-polls."

The EC took these decisions after investigating the allegations of irregularities, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


PM to open 2,023 primary school buildings today
Some 15 buses ignited as BNP imposes fourth phase of 48-hour blockade
Army Chief off to S'apore to attend CGF general assembly
EU sustaining its support to Rohingya crisis, says Ambassador Whiteley
Renewing military talks will top Biden agenda with Xi, aide says
PM to open three dev projects of CDA today
EC cancels results of 3 centres in B'baria-2, Lakshmipur-3 by-polls
NID not enough for voting unless one reaches age-line: EC


Latest News
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
War crimes: SC commutes life imprisonment of Shamsul Haque
Dozens of migrants are missing after a boat capsized off Yemen
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Hayes eyes elusive Champions League before Chelsea departure
Brazilian president says Israel response 'as grave' as Hamas attack
Mendis pleads for ICC suspension to end
Road accidents claim 11 lives in five districts
Woman found hanging in Ctg
Nepal bans TikTok as it disrupts social harmony
Most Read News
Bus torched in Uttara, JCD leader caught red-handed by RAB
2nd day blockade: Six vehicles set on fire across country
Sisters found dead in Hazaribagh flat
Donald Lu sends letters to major parties for unconditional dialogue
Father, son killed in Munshiganj road crash
New curriculum: A visionary step in education modernization
BNP, allies announce 5th phase of 48-hr non-stop blockade from Wednesday
Miscreants set fire to truck in Dinajpur
US wants dialogue with 3 major parties over next election
BNP wants to create unnatural situation to foil next election: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft