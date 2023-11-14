EC cancels results of 3 centres in B'baria-2, Lakshmipur-3 by-polls

The Election Commission (EC) cancelled the results of one polling station in Lakshmipur-3 and two in Brahmanbaria-2 constituencies due to irregularities in the recent by-polls.Speaking with the reporters at Agargaon EC building, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam on Monday said, "During the probe, officials found irregularities in two centres in Bahmanbaria-2, Jatrapur Noorania Hafizia Madrasa and Sharifpur Government Primary School."Probe official also found irregularities in Dakshin Gaguria Government Primary School centre in the Lakshmipur by-polls."Cases would be filed against two persons involved in irregularities in Lakshmipur and action would be taken against polling officers of all three polling stations in Brahmanbaria and Lakshmipur under the Election Officers Special Act, 1991," he added.Jahangir said, "There will be no need for fresh voting at these centres, as the total numbers of votes cast at the centres is lower than the difference between votes for the winner and the candidate who finished second in the by-polls."The EC took these decisions after investigating the allegations of irregularities, he added.