Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:57 AM
Call money rate nears 8 per cent

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Shamsul Huda

Overnight average call money rate has neared 8 per cent (7.94) which is a record in recent times amid Bangladesh Bank's tightening policies.

According to central bank's latest data weight average interest rate of call money rate reached to 7.94 per cent on Monday. The overnight transacted amount was Tk44.17 billion of 75 deals.

The call money rate has surpassed the policy rate by 0.69 percentage points and despite this lower policy rate which is 7.25 per cent, the banks are depending on interbank borrowing as the Bangladesh Bank (BB) is not lending money to banks as per their requirements aiming to contain inflation.

On the other hand banks are in repayment pressure once their deposits rise as they need to repay money when the clients want.

Since BB's tightening monetary policy aiming to control inflation, commercial banks' borrowing from the central bank has become costlier.

The call money rate was 6.60 per cent on October 1st, 2023 and it continued to soar to reach a record-high 7.48 per cent on October 15 and on November 13 it soared to 7.94 per cent, according to Bangladesh Bank website.

As the country goes through a higher inflationary regime, the BB has been curtailing the liquidity support to banks since late last month. "So, the banks are getting 80 per cent of their liquidity requirements", a BB official said, adding that the recent rise in policy rate also played a major role behind the upward trend in call-money rate.

As the commercial banks have been facing difficulties in carrying out regular banking operations amid liquidity crunch due to buying a hefty amount of US dollar from the central bank to settle their overseas transactions amid persisting forex shortfalls.

When contacted, a senior officer in a private bank said banks are going through liquidity crisis because of multiple factors, like rising policy rate and no 'devolvement' by the central bank in auctions of government securities.

As the liquidity requirement is rising because of the fund deficit, the demand for interbank lending keeps increasing, the banker said.

He said banks are investing more in government securities as this is more secure and effective return is higher, which will reduce lending capacity of the banks.

Another senior banker said once deposits are on rise call money demand also rise as depositors at a certain time of a month rush for withdrawing for different expenses like salaries, bill payments, cheque clearing, rent payments and many others. He said when there is growing deposits banks have to maintain credit cash ratio and statutory liquidity ratio with the central bank.

He said bad loan collection problems and heavy investments sometimes cause demand for call money among banks.

He said this is for a short time and it will stabilize once withdrawal pressures reduce.




