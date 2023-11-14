Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Bodies of 2 sisters recovered from a house in Hazaribagh

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Police have recovered the dead bodies of two sisters from a house in Dhaka's Hazaribagh. Both of the bodies were bloodied and had wounds made by sharp weapons.
The bodies were recovered from the third floor of a five-storey building in Kalunagar, said Ahad Ali, chief of the Hazaribagh Police Station.
Jesmin Akter, 44, was the older sister and Nasrin Akter, 30, was the younger. Jesmin had her throat slit and Nasrin had the artery on her foot cut, the OC said.
He said both sisters were unmarried and suffered from mental ailments from childhood, according to the family.
The sisters lived with their mother and brother. Their mother is ill and their brother, the sole breadwinner, was not at home when the incident took place. He came home to find his sisters bleeding and called the police. The women were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor declared them dead.
    �bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bodies of 2 sisters recovered from a house in Hazaribagh
8 die, 1,740 more hospitalised with dengue
BNP declaring programmes like Al-Qaeda: Hasan
Death anniv
Butcher shop employee hacked dead in city
Five killed in separate road accidents in Ctg, Joypurhat
JCD men lock administrative building at CU
BNP spent 15 years dreaming of going to power without polls: Hasan


Latest News
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
War crimes: SC commutes life imprisonment of Shamsul Haque
Dozens of migrants are missing after a boat capsized off Yemen
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Hayes eyes elusive Champions League before Chelsea departure
Brazilian president says Israel response 'as grave' as Hamas attack
Mendis pleads for ICC suspension to end
Road accidents claim 11 lives in five districts
Woman found hanging in Ctg
Nepal bans TikTok as it disrupts social harmony
Most Read News
Bus torched in Uttara, JCD leader caught red-handed by RAB
2nd day blockade: Six vehicles set on fire across country
Sisters found dead in Hazaribagh flat
Donald Lu sends letters to major parties for unconditional dialogue
Father, son killed in Munshiganj road crash
New curriculum: A visionary step in education modernization
BNP, allies announce 5th phase of 48-hr non-stop blockade from Wednesday
Miscreants set fire to truck in Dinajpur
US wants dialogue with 3 major parties over next election
BNP wants to create unnatural situation to foil next election: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft