Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

8 die, 1,740 more hospitalised with dengue

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,484 this year.
During the period, 1,740 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.
A total of 6,017 dengue patients, including 1,545 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 2, 93,572 dengue cases and 2,86,071 recoveries this year.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bodies of 2 sisters recovered from a house in Hazaribagh
8 die, 1,740 more hospitalised with dengue
BNP declaring programmes like Al-Qaeda: Hasan
Death anniv
Butcher shop employee hacked dead in city
Five killed in separate road accidents in Ctg, Joypurhat
JCD men lock administrative building at CU
BNP spent 15 years dreaming of going to power without polls: Hasan


Latest News
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
War crimes: SC commutes life imprisonment of Shamsul Haque
Dozens of migrants are missing after a boat capsized off Yemen
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Hayes eyes elusive Champions League before Chelsea departure
Brazilian president says Israel response 'as grave' as Hamas attack
Mendis pleads for ICC suspension to end
Road accidents claim 11 lives in five districts
Woman found hanging in Ctg
Nepal bans TikTok as it disrupts social harmony
Most Read News
Bus torched in Uttara, JCD leader caught red-handed by RAB
2nd day blockade: Six vehicles set on fire across country
Sisters found dead in Hazaribagh flat
Donald Lu sends letters to major parties for unconditional dialogue
Father, son killed in Munshiganj road crash
New curriculum: A visionary step in education modernization
BNP, allies announce 5th phase of 48-hr non-stop blockade from Wednesday
Miscreants set fire to truck in Dinajpur
US wants dialogue with 3 major parties over next election
BNP wants to create unnatural situation to foil next election: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft