8 die, 1,740 more hospitalised with dengue

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,484 this year.During the period, 1,740 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.A total of 6,017 dengue patients, including 1,545 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.So far, the DGHS has recorded 2, 93,572 dengue cases and 2,86,071 recoveries this year. UNB