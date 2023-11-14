BNP declaring programmes like Al-Qaeda: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said BNP is declaring programmes from secret caves similar to Al-Qaeda and ISIS (Islamic State).In fact, BNP's main aims to arson attacks in public transports and properties in the name of blockade, he said while addressing a peace rally organized by AL Dhaka south city unit in city's Bangabandhu Avenue.AL Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, AL South city unit president Abu Ahmed Mannafi and general secretary Humayun Kabir, among others, addressed the rally.Dr Hasan said BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi is declaring programmes from secrete cave. Many people demanded arrest of Rizvi and action against the arsonists.He said, drives against arson terrorists and miscreants will continue as long as they carry out such attacks.He said country's some human rights organizations and intellectuals have made statements to release Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. But they didn't make any statement against the culprits responsible for arson attack, killing police, assaulting women, attacking the residence of the Chief Justice, judges complex and hospital, he said.Over the ongoing garment workers' movement, Dr Hasan said ill efforts are going on to create instability in the garment sector as they (BNP) have failed to do anything on October 28. �BSS