Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Butcher shop employee hacked dead in city

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

Miscreants hacked a butcher shop employee to death in Adam Ali Market of Dhaka's Dakkhinkhan area early Monday, said police.

The deceased was identified as Khairul Islam, 27, son of Altaf Hossain of the capital's Badda area.

Siddiqur Rahaman, officer-in-charge of Dakkhinkhan police station, said there were several injury marks on his body and excessive bleeding might led to his death.

The body was sent to the capital's Surawardhy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The OC also said that no one has so far been detained in this connection but they collected CCTV footage of the area to identify the killers.     �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bodies of 2 sisters recovered from a house in Hazaribagh
8 die, 1,740 more hospitalised with dengue
BNP declaring programmes like Al-Qaeda: Hasan
Death anniv
Butcher shop employee hacked dead in city
Five killed in separate road accidents in Ctg, Joypurhat
JCD men lock administrative building at CU
BNP spent 15 years dreaming of going to power without polls: Hasan


Latest News
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
War crimes: SC commutes life imprisonment of Shamsul Haque
Dozens of migrants are missing after a boat capsized off Yemen
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Hayes eyes elusive Champions League before Chelsea departure
Brazilian president says Israel response 'as grave' as Hamas attack
Mendis pleads for ICC suspension to end
Road accidents claim 11 lives in five districts
Woman found hanging in Ctg
Nepal bans TikTok as it disrupts social harmony
Most Read News
Bus torched in Uttara, JCD leader caught red-handed by RAB
2nd day blockade: Six vehicles set on fire across country
Sisters found dead in Hazaribagh flat
Donald Lu sends letters to major parties for unconditional dialogue
Father, son killed in Munshiganj road crash
New curriculum: A visionary step in education modernization
BNP, allies announce 5th phase of 48-hr non-stop blockade from Wednesday
Miscreants set fire to truck in Dinajpur
US wants dialogue with 3 major parties over next election
BNP wants to create unnatural situation to foil next election: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft