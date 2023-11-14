Butcher shop employee hacked dead in city

Miscreants hacked a butcher shop employee to death in Adam Ali Market of Dhaka's Dakkhinkhan area early Monday, said police.The deceased was identified as Khairul Islam, 27, son of Altaf Hossain of the capital's Badda area.Siddiqur Rahaman, officer-in-charge of Dakkhinkhan police station, said there were several injury marks on his body and excessive bleeding might led to his death.The body was sent to the capital's Surawardhy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.The OC also said that no one has so far been detained in this connection but they collected CCTV footage of the area to identify the killers. �UNB