Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:56 AM
Five killed in separate road accidents in Ctg, Joypurhat

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 13: Three people including two students were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Chattogram's Patiya, Fatikchhari and Chandanaish upazilas on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Tairin Tabassum Toha,9, Noor Hossain ,13 and Montu Kar,50.

In Fatikchhari, primary school student Tairin Tabassum Toha was killed and two were injured after being hit by a 'Chander Gari'( a vehicle that usually carries tourists) in Nazirhat area on Monday morning.

Locals said the three students were going to the school around 9:30am. The accident occurred when the vehicle hit the trio, leaving them injured.

They were rescued and taken to Nazirhat Health Complex where Toha succumbed to her injuries, said Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Arefin Azim.    

One of the injured was sent to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital, he added.

In Chandanaish, Noor Hossain died after being hit by a speeding CNG auto-rickshaw in front of Barma College around 8:30am.

Police detained driver Md Jahangir, 32, and seized the auto-rickshaw, said Obaidul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Chandanaish police station.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, added the OC.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Montu Kar died on the spot after being hit by a speeding bus in Chattogram's Patiya upazila on Sunday night.

The accident occurred around 10:30pm when a speeding bus of Eagle Paribahan hit him on Chittagong -Cox's Bazar highway.    �UNB




