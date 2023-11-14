JCD men lock administrative building at CU

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 13: As part of the nationwide blockade programme enforced by BNP and other opposition parties, the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's Chittagong University (CU) unit locked the administrative building on Monday morning.Placards with the word 'blockade' were hung along with the lock. However, the lock was later removed by security personnel.Chhatra Dal CU unit president Alauddin Mohsin, organising Secretary Sajjad Hossain Hriday along with other activists of their party locked the gate around 5:30am. �UNB