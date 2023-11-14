Video
Psychiatric treatment needed in public universities

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

The rate of suicide in public universities is increasing day by day. The mental health of the students is considered a major issue of concern for the universities as well as the future generation. Students are experiencing an unsafe, unfriendly atmosphere at universities, burdened with lessons, tests, and examinations while remaining deprived of leisure activities.

A large number of students are struggling with emotional imbalance, session jams, unemployment and economic problems. In this situation, students are suffering from severe to chronic depression. Sometimes they harm themselves by taking excessive sleeping pills. Sometimes they choose to hang themselves.

Students of Islamic University are also feeling the crucial need for psychological counsellors for those kinds of problems. Some of the students had already committed suicide which has threatened us. Continuous counselling can reduce the rate of suicide. But the university is not offering this kind of facility at all. In these circumstances, Islamic University needs to address this issue and appoint psychologists to help the depressed students as soon as possible.

Ratna Rani Kundu
Department of English
Student of Islamic University, Kushtia



