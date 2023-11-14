Video
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023
Editorial

Mounting food insecurity despite record harvest

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

A recent FAO report (Food and Agriculture Organisation) has revealed a disturbing fact of food insecurity in the country. The report has described that around 1.19 crore people in Bangladesh faced a higher level of acute food insecurity from May to September of this year - despite record cereal harvests in 2022 and 2023.

According to the Country Brief of the UN agency - Global Information and Early Warning System on Food and Agriculture - the percentage is up by 34 percent from 89 lakh people to have experienced food insecurity during March-April period.

At the same time, a separate survey conducted by World Food Programme (WFP) between May and August of this year found that as many as 24 percent people in the country were suffering from different levels of food insecurity. The situation is far worse for the poor people, with 46 percent of the ultra-poor living in food insecurity.

However, acute food insecurity is a situation when a person's inability to consume adequate food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger. And it is on this particular point where an important finding in the report explained that despite higher yields to have improved the state of food availability, the actual concern is about accessing food within affordable price range. In addition, a significant portion of our population is not getting square meals for a prolonged period, only meaning that they are unable to meet their daily nutritional needs.

Understandably, the alarming state of food insecurity has stemmed out of persistent high food inflation, thus diminishing purchasing power of vulnerable households and marginalised communities.

Data from Bangladesh Bank and the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics has shown that food inflation shot up since August 2022. It eased in September before surging to 12.56 percent in October, the highest since 2012-13.

Nevertheless, high food inflation rate is also attributed to higher costs of production and transport that makes domestically grown crop and cereals expensive. Declining imports and lack of efforts to adjust domestic prices are also compelling citizens to suffer. And not to mention the countrywide political turmoil and repeated violent blockades would undeniably push the food inflation rate higher.

We believe, in order to address growing food insecurity, the government must maximise food production, normalise food imports, prevent wastage in domestic food supply chains, reprimand greedy intermediaries and orchestrators of food market manipulators. These apart, most important is to take steps to improve people's purchasing ability.

Our law and policy makers must address poor governance in the economic sector, which has turned us vulnerable in the face of food crisis.

We urge the government to take stock of recent food insecurity surveys and act promptly. We don't want a significant portion of our population going to bed hungry.



