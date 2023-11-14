Nine killed in separate road accidents

Nine people have been killed and at least four others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Bogura, Rajshahi, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Kurigram and Barishal, in four days.BOGURA: A young man was killed in a road accident in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.The deceased was identified as Abdullah Al Mamun, 25, a resident of Gorerbari area in the upazila.Abul Foysal, in-charge of Sherpur Highway Police Camp, said an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle carrying Abdullah Al Mamun in the upazila at around 1 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request, the police official added.RAJSHAHI: A trolley driver was killed in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The accident took place in Sonadighi area of the upazila at around 7:30 am.The deceased was identified as Sohag, 19, son of Jahidul Islam, a resident of Alimganj Gopalpur Village in the upazila.Police and local sources said a Chapainawabganj-bound cement-laden truck collided head-on with a Rajshahi-bound truck of 'Saudagar Transports' in Alimganj Gopalpur area in the morning. At that time, a trolley hit the Saudagar Transport truck from behind, which left the driver of the trolley Sohag dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) morgue for an autopsy.However, both the drivers and their helpers managed to flee the scene soon after the accident.Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Godagari Model Police Station (PS) Anwar Ali Tuhin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Three local activists of Juba League were injured in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday.The injured persons are: Golzar Hossain, 35, son of Md Bacchu, and Masudur Rahman, 40, son of Nur Islam, residents of Chandrakola Village, and Jahurul Islam, 42, son of Fazlur Rahman of Jotram Village under Isabpur Union in the upazila. All of them are local activists of Awami Juba League.It was known that Dhamoirhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mst Asma Khatun was going towards Jagdal Ethnic Community School and College to inspect an examination at around 11 am. On the way, the UNO's jeep hit a motorcycle carrying the trio coming from the opposite direction in Piraldanga Mor area on the Dhamoirhat-Joypurhat regional highway, which left the three injured.The injured were then rescued and taken to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted Golzar and Masudur to the RMCH in critical condition.DINAJPUR: Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Ghoraghat and Fulbari upazilas of the district on Friday.A motorcyclist was killed as a passenger bus hit his motorcycle on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional highway in Ghoraghat Upazila on Friday night.The accident took place at around 8 pm in Singra Kolabari Go Hati Mor area under the upazila.The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain, 48, son of Moyej Uddin, a resident of Maddyapara Village under Parbatipur Upazila in the district. He worked as a manager of a poultry firm.According to police and local sources, Alamgir was returning to his workplace from Raniganj Bazaar at night riding on a motorcycle. On the way, the driver of a passenger bus lost control over the steering of the vehicle as its one wheel got punctured on the way back to Bogura and hit his motorbike coming from the opposite direction, which left Alamgir critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Ghoraghat PS OC Md Asaduzzaman said being informed, police recovered the body and seized the killer bus, however, its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.Later on, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, the OC added.On the other hand, two people were killed in a truck-pickup van collision in Fulbari Upazila of the district early Friday.The accident took place at around 4 am in front of Fulbari 29 BGB Camp of the upazila.The deceased were identified as Naib Ali, 45, a resident of Thakurgaon, the driver of the pickup van, and his assistant. However, the name of the assistant could not be known immediately.According to police sources, a paddy-laden truck rammed a Dhaka-bound covered van from behind in that area at early hours. Meanwhile, a pickup van loaded with chicken from Thakurgaon hit the truck. The driver of the pickup van and his helper died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.Fulbari PS OC Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.THAKURGAON: Two construction workers were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Friday.The accident took place in Gonirhat area on the Pirganj-Ranisankail road at night.The deceased were identified as Rafiqul Islam, 55, son of late Golam Uddin, and Hafiz Uddin, son of late Monzur Hossain. Both of them were residents of Padampur Umradangi Village under Ranisankail Upazila of the district.The injured person is Awal.Police and local sources said some construction workers were returning Ranisankail Upazila from Pirganj at night riding on a trolley after their work. On the way, a straw-laden truck coming from the opposite direction hit the trolley in Gonirhat area on the Pirganj-Ranisankail road, which left three workers critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and taken them to Pirganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rafiqul and Hafizul dead and referred Awal to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for better treatment.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members after completion of autopsies.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.Pirganj PS OC Abdul Latif Sheikh confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday evening.The accident took place in Kamarpara area on the KB regional road under Nageshwari Municipality at around 6:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, 14, son of Tofaz Uddin, a resident of Chhit Maliani Village under Bamandanga Union in the upazila.Police and local sources said a speedy motorcycle from Bhurungamari hit a bicycle on which Rabiul was riding in Kamarpara area in the evening. Rabiul fell on the road after being hit by the motorcycle. At that time, an auto-rickshaw coming from from the opposite direction crushed him, leaving Rabiul dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.However, locals caught the motorcyclist Belal Hossain, 20, son of Nur Islam of Kathalbari Village under Santoshpur Union, and his pillion rider Shahin Alam, 20, son of Abdul Maleq of Dakshin Ramkhana Village under Ramkhana Union in the upazila, and handed them over to police.On Saturday, the deceased's father Tofaz Uddin, being the plaintiff, lodged a case with Nageshwari PS against the duo.Following this, the arrested were sent to jail.Nageshwari PS OC Ashiqur Rahman confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: A man was killed in a road accident in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.The accident took place in Katherpool area on the Barishal-Patuakhali highway under Rangashree Union of the upazila at around 7:30 pm.The deceased were identified as Jhantu Chandra Shill, 35, son of Omesh Chandra Shill, a resident of Machhua Khali Village under Kabai Union in the upazila. He was a barber by profession.Local and the deceased's family sources said Jhantu's wife gave birth to a son at Bakerganj Hospital on Thursday. Then the members of his in-laws' family took the mother-son to their house in Tabir Kathi Village under Rangashree Union. Jhantu was going there to meet his newborn child in the evening. On the way, a mahindra (local three-wheeler) hit him in Katherpool area at around 7:30 pm while he was crossing the Barishal-Patuakhali highway, which left Jhantu critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jhantu dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the three-wheeler, however, its driver managed to flee the scene.Bakerganj PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident.