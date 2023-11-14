Video
15,000 Bagha char dwellers suffer for want of bridge

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondent

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Nov 13: About 15,000 people of eight chars in the middle of the Padma River at Chakrajapur Union in Bagha Upazila of the district are suffering communication problems.

According to field sources, if a bridge is constructed at any of six ghats along the canal of the Padma River, their communication with Sadar Upazila will become easy.

Six ghats are Shimultalaghat, Chandpurghat, Palparaghat, Sarerhstghat, Khairerhat, and Halim Mastererghat.
According to locals, char dwellers have been in need of a bridge since the independence of the country.

Chakrajapur Union is in the middle of the Padma River having 8 chars including Chakrajapur, Kalidaskhalirchar, Laxminagarchar, Dadpurchar, Udaypurchar, Polashi Fatehpurchar, and Fatehpur Polashichar.

In the rainy season, these char dwellers use bamboo pathways for communication or by foot. So far, many people went missing while crossing by boats and many died.

There are nine primary schools and two secondary schools in Padma chars. But there is no college. After passing SSC examinations, students stop their education learning. It is difficult for them to go to college in Upazila Sadar by travelling hard path.    

After meeting local demand, surplus agriculture produces of char areas are sent to Dhaka and other parts of the country. But due to lack of communication facilities, growers have to sell their agriculture items to Fariahs (middle men) at very cheap prices.

Bagha Upazila Engineer Nurul Islam said, in cooperation with local MP and state minister for foreign affairs, a proposal for 600-metre bridge construction at Khaierhat Halim Masterer Ghat has been sent to the ministry for approval. It has not been approved yet, he added.




