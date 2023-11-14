Video
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023
Home Countryside

Kamarjani UDC celebrates completion of 13 years

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Nov 13: Kamarjani Union Digital Centre (UDC) celebrated its 13 years' completion in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.
On the occasion, various programmes including rally and discussion meeting were arranged. These were participated by public representatives, political leaders  and local elite.
At about 11 am, a rally was brought out from the UDC premises. After parading roads at Kamarjani Bandor, the rally ended at the same spot.
Later on, a discussion meeting was organized on the UDC premises, with its entrepreneur Mahbubur Rahman in the chair.
Union Chairman Matiar Rahman attended the function as the chief guest.
 President of Union Awami League Swapan Saha and General Secretary Md Mohiul spoke as special guests while Social Worker Saddam Hossain moderated it.
Earlier, Mahbubur Rahman delivered the welcome address.
The centre started its journey in 2010 in the name of Union Information Service Centre (UISC), he added. Later on, it was renamed Union Digital Centre (UDC) in 2017.
Digital activities were inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Administrator of UNDP Helen Clark at Char Kukri Mukri, about 120 kilometre away from the district town of Bhola on November 11 in 2010, he added.
He further said, responding to the call of the government, young entrepreneurs of the UISCs started providing digital services to people at the grassroots level in 2010.  
At present, 101 e-services are being provided to the grassroots people from the centre.
He is committed to ensuring e-services for them to materialise the dream of building Smart Bangladesh.
Union Chairman Matiar Rahman said, the country was turned into Digital Bangladesh in 2021 under the initiative of the present government. Now the  government is sincerely working to build Smart Bangladesh by 2041.



