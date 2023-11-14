Five businesses fined in M’singh

MYMENSINGH, Nov 13: A mobile court of Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) on Sunday afternoon fined Tk 1 lakh to 2 bakeries and 3 restaurants in Notun Bazar in the district city on charge of selling date-expired food products and preparing and serving food in an unhygienic condition.MCC Chief Warehouse and Purchase Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Bulbul Ahmed conducted the mobile court.He said, the MCC is conducting regular campaigns to protect consumer rights and ensure safe food for citizens. The campaign will continue, he added.MCC Sanitary Inspector Javed Iqbal, law-enforcement officers and others were present at that time.