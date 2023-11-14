Five arrested with gold bars in Jashore, Satkhira

Five men were arrested along with 32 gold bars in separate drives in two districts- Jashore and Satkhira, in four days.SHARSHA, JASHORE: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested three people along with 12 gold bars from Benapole border area in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Sunday.The arrestees are: Ajmeer, 21, of Putkhali Village under Benapole Port Police Station (PS), Jalal Uddin, 38, of the same area, and Nuruzzaman, 40.A press release signed by Khulna-21 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col Mohammad Khurshid Anwar said the BGB conducted a drive in Benapole border area early in the morning, and detained the three smugglers along with the gold bars weighing 1.399 kg.The estimated market value of the recovered gold is worth Tk 1.26 crore, he said.A case was filed with Benapole Port PS against the detainees in this regard, the BGB official added.SATKHIRA: Members of BGB, in separate drives, detained two alleged smugglers along with 20 gold bars weighing 3.830 kilograms from Lokkhidari and Bashkol areas along Bhomra border in Sadar Upazila of the district in two days.They were allegedly attempting to smuggle the gold bars from Bangladesh to India, said a press release signed by the BGB.A team of 33 BGB Battalion conducted a drive in Lokkhidari area on Thursday afternoon and apprehended a man along with 2.420 kilograms of gold.In another drive, the BGB detained Ashraful Islam, 24, along with 10 gold bars weighing 1.410 kilograms from the Bashkol area on Friday morning.The market value of the seized gold bars is about Tk 3.37 crore.Later on, the arrested were handed over to Satkhira Sadar PS and the process is underway to hand over the seized gold bars to the Satkhira Treasury Office.