Two women ‘commit suicide’ in Patuakhali, Rajbari

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondents

Two women allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Rajbari, on Sunday.   
KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: An elderly woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Aklima Akter, 60, wife of late Anwar Khan, a resident of Tegachia Village under the upazila.
According to the deceased's family members, Aklima Akter had an argument with her daughter on Saturday night.
She hanged herself from a branch of a tree beside her house on Sunday morning out of huff with her family members.
Later on, the deceased's daughter saw her hanging body and started screaming. Hearing the scream, locals rushed there and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Tayebur Rahman, sub-inspector of Kalapara Police Station (PS).
Ali Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of the PS, confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.
RAJBARI: A pregnant housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her in-laws' house in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Riya Khatun, 18, wife of Montu Mia, a resident of Choto Bhakla Union under the upazila. She was four-month           pregnant.
According to locals, the housewife hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning over  family dispute.
On the other hand, the deceased's mother said that Riya talked with her in the morning over mobile phone. After a while, Montu called her around 12 pm and told Riya had an asthma attack and she needed medical support immediately.
Then she was rushed to Goalanda Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.  
Medical Officer of the health complex Akhi Bishwas said Riya was brought dead at the hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Goalanda Ghat PS OC Uttam Kumar Ghosh confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report and legal actions would be taken in this regard.




