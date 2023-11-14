Farmers get seeds, fertiliser at Mirzaganj

MIRZAGANJ, PATUAKHALI, Nov 13: Seeds and fertiliser were distributed among more than 2,500 marginal farmers in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district under the agricultural promotion programme in the financial year 2023-2024.The distribution programme was inaugurated at Miirzagnaj Upazila Parishad on Monday morning initiated by the upazila administration and Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).Miirzagnaj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sayema Hasan presided over the programme, where Upazila Agriculture Officer Arafat Hossain delivered the welcome speech.Mirzagnaj Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Zahirul Islam Jewel Sikdar, Upazila Awami League Senior Vice-President Ismail Hossain Mridha, General Secretary Jasim Uddin Jewel Bepari, Officer-in-Charge of Mirzaganj Police Station Hafizur Rahman, Upazila DAE Officer Nahid Hassan, and Deuli Subidkhali Union Parishad Chairman Anwar Hossain Khan, among others, were also present.