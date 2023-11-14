Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers get seeds, fertiliser at Mirzaganj

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Our Correspondent


MIRZAGANJ, PATUAKHALI, Nov 13: Seeds and fertiliser were distributed among more than 2,500 marginal farmers in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district under the agricultural promotion programme in the financial year 2023-2024.
The distribution programme was inaugurated at Miirzagnaj Upazila Parishad on Monday morning initiated by the upazila administration and Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).
Miirzagnaj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sayema Hasan presided over the programme, where Upazila Agriculture Officer Arafat Hossain delivered the welcome speech.
Mirzagnaj Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Zahirul Islam Jewel Sikdar, Upazila Awami League Senior Vice-President Ismail Hossain Mridha, General Secretary Jasim Uddin Jewel Bepari, Officer-in-Charge of Mirzaganj Police Station Hafizur Rahman, Upazila DAE Officer Nahid Hassan, and Deuli Subidkhali Union Parishad Chairman Anwar Hossain Khan, among others, were also present.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Nine killed in separate road accidents
15,000 Bagha char dwellers suffer for want of bridge
Kamarjani UDC celebrates completion of 13 years
Five businesses fined in M’singh
Five arrested with gold bars in Jashore, Satkhira
Two women ‘commit suicide’ in Patuakhali, Rajbari
Farmers get seeds, fertiliser at Mirzaganj
Khulna people express gratitude to PM


Latest News
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
War crimes: SC commutes life imprisonment of Shamsul Haque
Dozens of migrants are missing after a boat capsized off Yemen
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Hayes eyes elusive Champions League before Chelsea departure
Brazilian president says Israel response 'as grave' as Hamas attack
Mendis pleads for ICC suspension to end
Road accidents claim 11 lives in five districts
Woman found hanging in Ctg
Nepal bans TikTok as it disrupts social harmony
Most Read News
Bus torched in Uttara, JCD leader caught red-handed by RAB
2nd day blockade: Six vehicles set on fire across country
Sisters found dead in Hazaribagh flat
Donald Lu sends letters to major parties for unconditional dialogue
Father, son killed in Munshiganj road crash
New curriculum: A visionary step in education modernization
BNP, allies announce 5th phase of 48-hr non-stop blockade from Wednesday
Miscreants set fire to truck in Dinajpur
US wants dialogue with 3 major parties over next election
BNP wants to create unnatural situation to foil next election: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft