Khulna people express gratitude to PM

KHULNA, Nov 13: Thousands of common people joined the public rally from remote areas in the division on Monday for expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for changing their fates.Joyen uddin, a farmer of Koyra Upazila in Khulna, said, "We are very happy as the government has distributed water tanks, mobile water treatment plants, and water purifying tablets in our salt-prone coastal belt.""We are also extremely happy for getting water tanks of 3,000-litre capacity in our village. Land owners pay a little amount of wages to farmers. We will be pleased if the government takes an initiative to fix wages," he added.Abdul Hakim, a 70-year old rickshaw puller, said, "The government has helped my grand children financially for their studies. Otherwise, I can't be able to educate my grand children.""I don't have my own rickshaw. It would be better to provide rickshaws to poor people like me," he added.An old woman from Paikgacha Upazila said, she came to Khulna to see Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after many years."I was astonished to see tremendous developmens in Khulna after one decade later," she added.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Md Nazrul Islam, a businessman of Sharsha Upazila in Jashore, said, "For Benapole to Cox's Bazar train, we can go to Cox's Bazar at a little cost."About the development, he added, the development of Jashore's roads is the similar to that of Khulna.A B Siddique, ex-joint director of Bangladesh Bank, said, " I've retired three years back. The present government has increased the pay scale of government banks. I am very happy with the pension I get.""I joined the rally ignoring my illness to see my mother who changes fates of millions of common people across the country," he added.