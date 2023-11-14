Juba League leader hacked to death in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Nov 13: A local leader of Juba League was hacked to death by miscreants in Sundarganj Upazila of the district early Monday.Deceased Zahidul Islam, 38, was the president of Sonara Union Unit of Juba League. He was a resident of Pashchim Baiddanath Village under the union.Zahidul died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at around 3:30 am while undergoing treatment.According to the police and local sources, the Juba League leader was returning home from Bamondanga riding on a motorcycle at around 11:30 pm on Sunday. Suddenly, a gang of 7 to 8 armed miscreants waylaid him in Shakha Mara Bridge area on the Sundarganj-Bamondanga road. They hacked Jahidul indiscriminately and also cut off the tendons of his hands and legs at that time, leaving him seriously injured.Critically injured Zahidul was rescued by locals and taken to Sundarganj Upazila Health Complex. As his condition deteriorated further, the doctors shifted him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital from there.Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical Collge Hospital early Monday while undergoing treatment. Officer-in-Charge of Sundarganj Police Station KM Azmiruzzaman confirmed the incident.