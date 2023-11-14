Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Myanmar junta attacked on new fronts, thousands flee to India

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Nov 13: Ethnic minority insurgent groups attacked security posts in Myanmar on Monday, residents, rebels and an official said, as fighting erupted on two new fronts, and thousands of people crossed into neighbouring India seeking safety.
Myanmar's military junta is facing its biggest test since taking power in a 2021 coup after three ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive in late October, capturing some towns and military posts.
The military-installed president last week said Myanmar, a country the size of France, was at risk of breaking apart because of an ineffective response to the rebellion. The generals say they are fighting "terrorists".
One of the three allied insurgent groups, the Arakan Army (AA), which is fighting for greater autonomy in Rakhine State in western Myanmar, seized posts in the Rathedaung and Minbya areas, about 200 km (124 miles) apart, AA spokesman Khine Thu Kha said.
"We have conquered some posts and fighting is continuing in some other places," he said.
A resident of Rathedaung said gunfire was heard before dawn on Monday followed by hours of artillery bombardment, with the military seen blocking entrances to the area and reinforcing administrative buildings.
Fighting also broke out in Chin State, which borders India, when insurgents attacked two military camps, according to an Indian official and two sources with knowledge of the assault.
About 5,000 people from Myanmar crossed into India's Mizoram state to seek shelter from the fighting, said James Lalrinchhana, the deputy commissioner of a district on the Myanmar border.
Chin State, which had been largely peaceful for years, saw fierce fighting after the 2021 coup with thousands of residents taking up arms against the military administration.
A spokesperson for Myanmar's junta did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the latest fighting.
The new combat will be another blow for a junta that is increasingly stretched as armed opposition to its rule grows in scale and strength, fuelled by anger over the coup and ensuing crackdown that ended a decade of tentative democratic reforms.
The coordinated anti-junta offensive launched on Oct. 27 in Shan State in the northeast has seen several towns and more than 100 military posts seized near the border with China.    �REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Myanmar junta attacked on new fronts, thousands flee to India
Israel-Hamas war to cloud Biden talks with Indonesia president
Nations to negotiate terms of plastics treaty in Nairobi
Indian rescuers battle to save 40 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel
Ex-leader Cameron makes shock return to UK government
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, medics stranded
US says to be 'good hosts' to Russia at APEC summit
US, Japan, S Korea defence chiefs to share N Korea missile data in December


Latest News
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
War crimes: SC commutes life imprisonment of Shamsul Haque
Dozens of migrants are missing after a boat capsized off Yemen
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Hayes eyes elusive Champions League before Chelsea departure
Brazilian president says Israel response 'as grave' as Hamas attack
Mendis pleads for ICC suspension to end
Road accidents claim 11 lives in five districts
Woman found hanging in Ctg
Nepal bans TikTok as it disrupts social harmony
Most Read News
Bus torched in Uttara, JCD leader caught red-handed by RAB
2nd day blockade: Six vehicles set on fire across country
Sisters found dead in Hazaribagh flat
Donald Lu sends letters to major parties for unconditional dialogue
Father, son killed in Munshiganj road crash
New curriculum: A visionary step in education modernization
BNP, allies announce 5th phase of 48-hr non-stop blockade from Wednesday
Miscreants set fire to truck in Dinajpur
US wants dialogue with 3 major parties over next election
BNP wants to create unnatural situation to foil next election: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft