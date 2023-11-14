Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Nations to negotiate terms of plastics treaty in Nairobi

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

NAIROBI, Nov 13:  The latest negotiations towards a global treaty to combat plastic pollution open in Nairobi on Monday, with tensions expected as nations tussle over what should be included in the pact.
Some 175 countries agreed last year to conclude by 2024 a UN treaty to combat the plastic blighting oceans, floating in the atmosphere, and infiltrating the bodies of animals and humans.
While there is broad consensus a treaty is needed, there are very different opinions about what should be in it.
Negotiators have met twice already but the November 13-19 talks are the first to consider a draft text of the treaty published in September and the policy options it contains.
Around 60 so-called "high ambition" nations have called for binding rules to reduce the use and production of plastic, which is made from fossil fuels, a measure supported by many environment groups.
It is not a position shared by many plastic-producing economies, including the United States, which have long preferred to focus on recycling, innovation and better waste management.
The draft presenting the various ways forward will form the basis for the high-stakes deliberations at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi.
With more than 2,000 delegates registered, and advocates from environment and plastic groups also in the room, the negotiations are expected to get heated as the details are hammered out.
Hundreds of climate campaigners, waving placards reading "Plastic crisis = climate crisis", on Saturday marched in Nairobi calling for the talks to focus on cutting the amount of plastic produced.
The meeting to debate the future of plastic comes just before crucial climate talks in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates later this month, where discussions over fossil fuels and their planet-heating emissions are due to dominate the agenda.
As in the UN negotiations on climate and biodiversity, financing is a key point of tension in the plastic talks.
Rich economies have historically polluted more -- and for years exported trash for recycling to poorer nations, where it often winds up in the environment.
Some developing nations are concerned about rules that might place too great a burden on their economies.
Environment groups say the strength of the treaty depends on whether governments commit to capping and phasing down plastic production.
Plastic production has doubled in 20 years and in 2019, a total of 460 million tonnes of the stuff was made, according to the OECD.
Despite growing awareness of the problem surrounding plastic, on current trends, production could triple again by 2060 without action.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Myanmar junta attacked on new fronts, thousands flee to India
Israel-Hamas war to cloud Biden talks with Indonesia president
Nations to negotiate terms of plastics treaty in Nairobi
Indian rescuers battle to save 40 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel
Ex-leader Cameron makes shock return to UK government
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, medics stranded
US says to be 'good hosts' to Russia at APEC summit
US, Japan, S Korea defence chiefs to share N Korea missile data in December


Latest News
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
War crimes: SC commutes life imprisonment of Shamsul Haque
Dozens of migrants are missing after a boat capsized off Yemen
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Hayes eyes elusive Champions League before Chelsea departure
Brazilian president says Israel response 'as grave' as Hamas attack
Mendis pleads for ICC suspension to end
Road accidents claim 11 lives in five districts
Woman found hanging in Ctg
Nepal bans TikTok as it disrupts social harmony
Most Read News
Bus torched in Uttara, JCD leader caught red-handed by RAB
2nd day blockade: Six vehicles set on fire across country
Sisters found dead in Hazaribagh flat
Donald Lu sends letters to major parties for unconditional dialogue
Father, son killed in Munshiganj road crash
New curriculum: A visionary step in education modernization
BNP, allies announce 5th phase of 48-hr non-stop blockade from Wednesday
Miscreants set fire to truck in Dinajpur
US wants dialogue with 3 major parties over next election
BNP wants to create unnatural situation to foil next election: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft