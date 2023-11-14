Video
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023
Indian rescuers battle to save 40 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

DEHRADUN, Nov 13: Rescuers in northern India battled for a second day Monday to save 40 workers trapped underground after the road tunnel they were building collapsed, bringing down tonnes of debris.
Teams using heavy excavators have been working nonstop since the collapse early Sunday morning to clear piles of concrete and earth, but with more debris falling as workers tried to clear a passage, a giant steel pipe was being prepared as an escape route.
"All the 40 workers trapped inside the tunnel are safe," Karamveer Singh Bhandari, a senior commander in the National Disaster Response Force, told AFP from the site in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, adding that water and food had been sent.
Oxygen was being pumped into the blocked portion of the tunnel, with food sent through a water pipe.
Rathodi said excavators had removed about 20 metres (65 feet) of heavy debris, but the men were 40 metres beyond that point.
"Due to excess debris in the tunnel, we are facing some difficulty in the rescue, but our team is leaving no stone unturned," Bhandari added.
Teams plan to use a heavy machine to drive a steel pipe with a width of 90 centimetres (nearly three feet), wide enough for the trapped men to squeeze through, the government's highway and infrastructure company said.    �AFP




