Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:54 AM
US says to be 'good hosts' to Russia at APEC summit

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 13: The United States will treat Russia as a full participant in this week's Asia-Pacific summit in San Francisco, despite US efforts to isolate Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior official said Sunday.

With a visit by President Vladimir Putin politically unthinkable, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk will represent Russia at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit taking place between 11 and 17 November.

"He's being treated as the head of delegation, and he'll have the opportunity to participate fully in the week's events," Matt Murray, the US State Department official in charge of APEC, told AFP.

Overchuk is under a variety of Western sanctions including from the European Union but not specifically under US sanctions, unlike much of Russia's top brass.

"We've been consistently saying all year long that we wanted to be good hosts of APEC," Murray said of the 21-member organization.

"But we were going to do so within the laws and regulations of the United States. And Russia's participation, obviously, has been shaped by that, because of the sanctions," he said.

He acknowledged that Overchuk "clearly won't be on the same level" in diplomatic protocol as heads of state and government who are coming to APEC.

The leaders include another frequent US adversary, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will meet Wednesday with US President Joe Biden.    �AFP



