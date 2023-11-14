Video
India wary of World Cup's 'glorious uncertainties'

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

NEW DELHI, NOV 13: India are the overwhelming favourites to lift a third World Cup but a star of the country's 1983 breakthrough triumph has warned of the threats posed by cricket's "glorious uncertainties".

Rohit Sharma's side have cruised into the semi-finals, where they will face New Zealand on Wednesday, with nine wins from nine matches in the group phase.

Now, Syed Kirmani, who played a major role in the 1983 title victory which set India on the road to becoming the sport's financial powerhouse, has warned against complacency undermining the nation's hopes.

Kirmani, 73, believes the West Indies, who arrived at the 1983 World Cup as two-time champions, paid the price for under-estimating India.

"Superb," Kirmani told AFP when asked for his thoughts on the 2023 World Cup side who are looking for a third title and first since MS Dhoni's team triumphed at home in 2011.

"They are playing like champions, like the West Indians did.

"Nobody is going to think that India is going to lose and I am very positive that India will win this World Cup. But with the glorious uncertainties of this great game you never know. You cannot take things for granted like the West Indies in 1983."    �AFP




