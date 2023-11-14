Video
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Boys' practice session begins in Melbourne

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh men's national football team has begun its practice session in Melbourne, Australia on Monday ahead of the away match against Australia in the Preliminary Round 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The footballers had their full practice session in the evening at the Yarraville Glory Football Club in Victoria on the day.
 
In a video footage, Bangladesh assistant coach Hasan Al Mamun said, "It was our first practice session in Australia.

You know that the weather in Australia at this moment is colder for us. We are taking some time to cope with the weather and conditions.

We tried to focus on the strength and technical factors of our opponents and how to utilise the scopes in the match. Today's session was all about those things. My boys are fit and ready to face the opponents".

Earlier, the boys had a recovery session on Sunday after reaching the capital city of the Australian state of Victoria following 20 hours of flight. As the boys were tired, the coach put them in a recovery session and kept them stress-free for the day.

The Bangladesh boys will play the Australia match on Thursday at 3:00 pm (BST). Bangladesh will play another match against Lebanon on 21 November in Dhaka after the Australia match.




