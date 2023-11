Australia 'peaking at right time' at WC, says Starc

KOLKATA, NOV 13: Mitchell Starc on Monday said Australia have lived up to their reputation of "peaking at the right time" after overcoming a shaky start to win seven straight World Cup matches.The five-time champions take on South Africa in the second semi-final in Kolkata on Thursday after the two teams ended on 14 points each in the group stage.Australia lost a one-day series in South Africa followed by a series defeat to India ahead of the World Cup.They then suffered opening defeats at the tournament to the hosts by six wickets and the Proteas by a huge 134 runs."It's been quite busy, the guys who were in Africa as well, I think we counted it's like our 15th flight since we've been in India," Starc said on the gruelling schedule."For the guys who were in Africa as well, it's been a jam-packed 10 or 11 weeks. It's a World Cup, it's what we play for. We seem to be peaking at the right time which Australia tend to do in tournament play."The left arm-quick added: "Whilst we didn't start the way we wanted to, we've certainly had good contributions from individuals along the way and we find ourselves in another World Cup semi-final."Australia have been the most successful team in the World Cup with title wins in the 1987 (India), 1999 (England), 2003 (South Africa), 2007 (West Indies) and 2015 (Australia and New Zealand) editions.They were runners-up in the inaugural edition in 1975 and then again in 1996, reached the quarter-finals in 2011 and lost to eventual winners England in the 2019 semi-finals. �AFP